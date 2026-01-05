Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RTX (RTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RTX (NYSE: RTX) recently:

1/5/2026 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.

12/29/2025 – RTX had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – RTX had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/19/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2025 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/11/2025 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/25/2025 – RTX had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – RTX is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

