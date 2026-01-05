Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.7850. 845,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 738,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 11.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.33.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 48,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $178,097.76. Following the acquisition, the director owned 155,123 shares in the company, valued at $569,301.41. This trade represents a 45.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernd Brust purchased 216,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $702,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,005.75. This trade represents a 86.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 566,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 82,182 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 437.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 493,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 401,673 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 205,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) is a life sciences company specializing in the development and supply of critical reagents and services for the development and manufacture of biologic therapies. The company’s offerings support a range of applications in genomics, molecular diagnostics, vaccine development and next-generation sequencing. Maravai’s platforms address key challenges in nucleic acid production, protein detection, epigenetic analysis and reagent quality across the biopharmaceutical industry.

Through its product portfolio, which includes proprietary mRNA capping reagents, lipid nanoparticle delivery systems, synthetic oligonucleotides and high-precision assay kits, Maravai enables customers to accelerate research and streamline manufacturing workflows.

