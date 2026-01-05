Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 549,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 212,373 shares.The stock last traded at $3.0903 and had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSMY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

