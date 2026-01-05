Comparing BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) & Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGSF and Brookfield Business Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BGSF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGSF $272.50 million 0.20 -$3.34 million ($1.03) -4.79 Brookfield Business Partners $27.79 billion 0.12 -$37.00 million ($1.80) -20.61

Analyst Recommendations

BGSF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Business Partners. Brookfield Business Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BGSF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for BGSF and Brookfield Business Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGSF 1 1 1 1 2.50 Brookfield Business Partners 1 1 5 0 2.57

BGSF currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.41%. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.62%. Given BGSF’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BGSF is more favorable than Brookfield Business Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of BGSF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of BGSF shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BGSF has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Business Partners has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BGSF and Brookfield Business Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGSF -6.32% -13.16% -7.20% Brookfield Business Partners -3.02% -5.59% -1.11%

Summary

Brookfield Business Partners beats BGSF on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, management services, and other IT workforce solutions. This segment also offers finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. It serves its products to fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting companies. The company was formerly known as BG Staffing, Inc. and changed its name to BGSF, Inc. in February 2021. BGSF, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.