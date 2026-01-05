Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2026

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.87 and last traded at $73.7190, with a volume of 47478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCOM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,484,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 459,088 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,465,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,361,000 after buying an additional 194,559 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 131,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the period.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

