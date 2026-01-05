Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 202,698 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 84,810 shares.The stock last traded at $68.33 and had previously closed at $68.07.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 91,444 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 747.3% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

