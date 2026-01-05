Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Stock Price Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.28 and last traded at $25.3960. 339,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 418,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPB. Mizuho upgraded Upstream Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstream Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstream Bio by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,439,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio during the second quarter worth about $10,650,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio’s approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company’s research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

