ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Shares Down 10% – Should You Sell?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 146,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 74,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -70.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp. in May 2021. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

