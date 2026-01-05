Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.47 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 22352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Trading Up 5.2%

The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 210.44 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.