Insider Selling: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $10,070.19 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,607 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $10,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,356.03. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.24. 1,238,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 235.70% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

