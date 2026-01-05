Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 46,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 51,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBTX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

