NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Price Up 14.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.7010. 300,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 329,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.0%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $850.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective products designed to regulate the innate immune response. Leveraging its proprietary Aganocide® Technology, the company’s synthetic antimicrobial compounds target and neutralize pathogens without contributing to antibiotic resistance. NovaBay’s research and development efforts concentrate on ophthalmic, dermatological and wound care applications, aiming to address unmet needs in infection control and inflammation management.

The company’s primary commercial products include Avenova®, an eyelid and lash cleaning solution indicated for managing chronic blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction, and NeutroPhase®, a pure hypochlorous acid wound and skin cleanser used in acute and chronic wound irrigation.

