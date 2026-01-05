TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 16895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

TDb Split Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$32.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 764.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.17.

TDb Split Company Profile

The investment objectives with respect to the Class A shares are as follows:1. to provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.05 per Class A share when the net asset value per unit exceeds $12.50; and 2. to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the net asset value of the Company above $10.00 per unit. TDb Split Corp.

