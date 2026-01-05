Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3216 per share by the energy company on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 63.5% increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

SBR traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,399. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.67. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $995.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 961.65% and a net margin of 95.30%.The business had revenue of $25.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sabine Royalty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust that owns a non-operating royalty interest in a portfolio of oil and gas properties. Rather than engaging in exploration or production activities directly, the trust receives a share of net proceeds from hydrocarbon production on the underlying properties and distributes those proceeds to unitholders on a monthly basis.

The trust was established in 1982 through a transaction with Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, which transferred its overriding royalty interests in numerous wells and acreage to the trust.

