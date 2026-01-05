iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$181.91 and last traded at C$181.38, with a volume of 66280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$151.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$150.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$165.43.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAG

iA Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$169.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.85%.The firm had revenue of C$6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iA Financial news, insider Philippe Sarfati sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.30, for a total transaction of C$380,847.40. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.25, for a total transaction of C$525,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,762,500. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.