Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.85 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 199060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.24.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$353.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.86.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

