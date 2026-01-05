IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 1441692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

IMPACT Silver Trading Down 5.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$134.18 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.27.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also owns the Plomosas zinc-lead-silver mine located in Chihuahua, Northern Mexico. In addition, it operates the Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, Cuchara, and Alacran gold-silver mines.

