Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 991,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,483,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,333,333 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,653,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,404,280. This represents a 143.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,020,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,532.50. The trade was a 24.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,981 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 830,457 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.