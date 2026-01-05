Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 997,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 495,777 shares.The stock last traded at $16.89 and had previously closed at $16.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

