Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.61 and last traded at GBX 2.75, with a volume of 639372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.24.

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

