London Security (LON:LSC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,750 and last traded at GBX 2,900, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,750.

London Security Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,062.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,392.28. The stock has a market cap of £355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.33.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services. The company offers its products under the Nu-Swift, Ansul, Total, Premier, and Master brands to companies, governments, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as London Securities plc and changed its name to London Security plc in 2003.

