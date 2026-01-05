CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 240244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

CANEX Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$35.27 million, a PE ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.69.

About CANEX Metals

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 262 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1650 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; and Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

