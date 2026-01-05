Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 357643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

