Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $226.85 and last traded at $225.3040. Approximately 810,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 832,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.39.

Specifically, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $4,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,151,459 shares in the company, valued at $272,032,188.75. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.29.

Jabil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Jabil by 23.8% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth about $314,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.