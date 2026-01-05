WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.10 and last traded at $82.0350, with a volume of 19480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of companies that compose the bottom 25% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree DEFA Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.