Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 3,617 shares.The stock last traded at $23.94 and had previously closed at $24.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays upgraded shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marine Harvest ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts expect that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

