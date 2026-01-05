AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AIA (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 100658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

AIA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited is a Hong Kong–headquartered life insurance company with roots dating back to 1919. Originally established in Shanghai, the company has grown into a pan?Asian insurer offering a broad range of protection and long?term savings products. AIA serves both individual and corporate clients and is widely recognized for its extensive presence across the Asia?Pacific region.

The company’s core business includes life insurance, accident and health insurance, savings and wealth accumulation products, and retirement solutions.

