Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $74.7140, with a volume of 43191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.99.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

