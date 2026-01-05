Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 294,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 122,063 shares.The stock last traded at $28.24 and had previously closed at $27.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASTY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systemes presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systemes

The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 18.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systemes by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systemes

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.