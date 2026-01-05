Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $8.63. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1,014 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.23%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

