ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $46.9910, with a volume of 20558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 205.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 922,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,434,000 after buying an additional 620,663 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 135.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 228,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 158,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,403,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.