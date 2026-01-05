iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.78 and last traded at $90.7150, with a volume of 107426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.05.

iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 765.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 58,402.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 475,983 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile. The Fund is designed for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.