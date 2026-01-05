Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.06 and last traded at $58.02, with a volume of 14826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $707.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

