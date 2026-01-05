Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $827,000.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at $30,953,253.72. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, November 28th, Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $873,000.00.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.65. 935,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,122. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,494,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 622,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,896,000 after purchasing an additional 197,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 163.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

