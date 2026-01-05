Anthony Lee Sells 59,000 Shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 59,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $4,717,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 257,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,570,349.68. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.07. 7,987,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,911. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average is $113.72. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Roblox by 51.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Roblox by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,705,000 after buying an additional 123,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $130.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

