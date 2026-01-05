Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 22.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 106,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 52,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Aton Resources Trading Up 26.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.56.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.