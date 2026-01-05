ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $1,237.86 and last traded at $1,228.19. Approximately 3,284,884 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,990,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,163.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,270.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after acquiring an additional 108,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after purchasing an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $483.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,058.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

