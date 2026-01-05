Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Up 42.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 42.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Datavault AI traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.44. 293,112,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 306,461,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DVLT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datavault AI

Insider Buying and Selling at Datavault AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

In other news, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at $508,411.67. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 422,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $869,935.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 265,102,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,111,273.60. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 542,504 shares of company stock worth $1,051,073 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Trading Up 42.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $410.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.14.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 1,394.07% and a negative return on equity of 100.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Datavault AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.