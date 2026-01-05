Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $49.1130, with a volume of 226583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.43.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,219,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,147 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,088,000. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,869,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 184,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.