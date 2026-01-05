Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.32 and last traded at GBX 99.96, with a volume of 130028727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 102 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 84 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

