SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 20,550 shares.The stock last traded at $176.6490 and had previously closed at $175.82.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

