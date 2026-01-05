ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.51 and last traded at $61.4260, with a volume of 4890679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 32.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.

