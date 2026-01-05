Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.1830, with a volume of 1634402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $370.78 million during the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.74%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Carronade Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 4,561,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,862,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 2,370,459 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,383,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,031,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 855,447 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

