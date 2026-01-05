Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 924,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 271,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 86.00%.The firm had revenue of C$39.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buying, marketing and selling certain of Moa Joint Venture’s nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas The Technologies and Corporate segment consist of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.

