Greif Bros. (NYSE:GEF.B) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Greif Bros. Corporation (NYSE:GEF.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.69 and last traded at $75.1960, with a volume of 2542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.14.

Greif Bros. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Greif Bros. alerts:

Greif Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc (NYSE: GEF.B) is a global industrial packaging company with roots tracing back to its founding by the Greif brothers in 1877. Over more than a century of operation, the company has evolved from a regional barrel maker into a diversified supplier of industrial packaging products and services. Headquartered in the United States, Greif combines a long heritage of manufacturing expertise with a strategic focus on innovation and sustainability.

The company’s core offerings span a broad range of packaging solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.