BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.58 and last traded at $120.93, with a volume of 26433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.8%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.49 million for the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 15.98%. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $159,435.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,236.64. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $380,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 92.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company’s offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

