Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.4150 and last traded at $11.4150, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Abrdn to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Abrdn Stock Up 2.3%

About Abrdn

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

Abrdn plc is a global investment management company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. Operating under the ticker OTCMKTS:SLFPY in the over-the-counter market, the firm delivers a broad range of financial products and services to institutional, wholesale and retail clients. Its offerings span equity, fixed income, multi-asset, real estate and private markets, with a focus on active management and thematic investing strategies.

The company’s core business activities include the management of pooled and segregated funds, advisory services and model portfolio solutions.

Featured Articles

