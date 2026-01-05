Penny Stocks To Watch Today – January 5th

Sidus Space, Datavault AI, and VerifyMe are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small or microcap companies—commonly defined in the U.S. as trading under $5 per share—and are often quoted on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative, thinly traded, and volatile with wide bid-ask spreads, making them higher risk and more susceptible to fraud or manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

VerifyMe (VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc., together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

