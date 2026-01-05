Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – January 5th

McDonald’s, Booking, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Restaurant stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating or franchising restaurants and foodservice brands, or supplying products and services specifically to the restaurant industry. Investors treat these stocks as consumer-discretionary plays that are sensitive to trends in consumer spending, food and labor costs, same-store sales, unit growth, and franchise-versus-company-owned business models. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

