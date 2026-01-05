Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.5750, with a volume of 1046309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Featured Stories

